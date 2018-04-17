Depraved child abuser arrested in Kilkenny

The quick actions of an off-duty garda resulted in the arrest of a prolific sex offender in Kilkenny yesterday (Tuesday).

Alexis Gusto (26) of no fixed abode was arrested at approximately 11.30am at Ballydowel in connection with a suspected road traffic offence.

He is on the Sex Offenders Register in Northern Ireland and is currently banned from working with children.

A woman was out walking in the area when she observed a young man in a car acting suspiciously. She contacted a neighbour, Garda Damien Rafter, who was off-duty at the time.

Garda Rafter immediately went to the area and met Gusto, whom he arrested on suspicion of having no insurance.

Gusto was charged with the alleged offence and appeared before Kilkenny District Court. Judge Colin Daly remanded him on bail to appear in court on May 15 and ordered that a plea be entered or a date set for hearing.

Convictions

Gusto also goes under the name of James Lydiard and has a number of previous convictions for violent crimes of a sexual nature.

It is understood that at present there is no European arrest warrant in place in connection to the accused.

James White, another prolific sex offender wanted in connection with the breach of his release conditions in Northern Ireland, was in Kilkenny yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon.