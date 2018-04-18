Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, April 18

The late May Feehan

The death has occurred of May Feehan, Thomas Street, Kilkenny City on April 17th 2018 (peacefully) at her home. Beloved wife of the late Martin and loving mother of the late Sally and Pat. Much loved mother of Martin, Joan, Mary and Seamus. She will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 15 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 5.30p.m. on Wednesday (April 18th) with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Canice's Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11a.m. followed by burial in St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Annemarie (Anne) Power

The death has occurred of Annemarie (Anne) Power

Newpark Close, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny on 17th April 2018, at St. Luke's Hospital, Annemarie (Anne), beloved mother of Mark, John Paul and Grace, sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Michael, Doc, Ollie and Frank, sisters Cindy, Geraldine and Breda, daughter-in-law Rebecca, grandchildren Aimée, Tadhg and Oisín, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Thursday (19th April) from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the I.C.U at St. Luke's Hospital. House private please.

The late Olive Ryan

The death has occurred of Olive Ryan (née Corcoran), The Mill, Freshford, Kilkenny / Ballingarry (NR), Tipperary, peacefully after a short illness. Pre-deceased by her 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Seán, son Joe, daughters Kathleen and Mary, sons-in-law Pat and Philip, daughter-in-law Claire, grandchildren Ciarán, Shane, Michael, Ollie and Paddy, sister Pauline (U.S.A.) cousin Aggie, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Freshford on Wednesday evening from 6 o'clock with Rosary at 8 o'clock followed by removal to St. Lachtain's Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11o'clock followed by burial in St. Lachtain's Cemetery.

The late Ronnie Shaw

The death has occurred of Ronnie (Ron) Shaw, 101 Maher Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow of Larchfield, Kilkenny and formerly of 101 Maher Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away peacefully on April 16th, 2018, at his home.

Beloved partner of Jean and much loved brother of Colette, Geraldine and Maria. He will be sadly missed by his loving partner, son Jason, daughter Natalie, sisters, his partners children J.J, David, Brian, Marian and Lee, brother-in-law John, nephews Cole, Jake, Adam and T.J nieces Cherissa, Sinitta, Shenice, Shakira and Zarina, relatives and friends, especially his good friend Billy Maher.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Graiguecullen from 3pm on Wednesday with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 2pm to St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow for burial.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team.