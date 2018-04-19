‘Favourable’ discussions over pedestrian bridge for this Kilkenny town

Kilkenny County Council has had “very constructive” discussions with Transport Infrastructure Ireland over advancing the pedestrian bridge scheme in Castlecomer.

Last November, the project hit a stumbling block due to it costing an estimated €369,000 and a shortfall in funding.

An application was put in under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme for €200,000 to provide a pedestrian and cyclist bridge over the River Deen linking Castlecomer Discovery Park with the town.

The application received a grant of €100,000 but the local authority continued to try and get the project over the line.

At this month’s Castlecomer Municipal District meeting, Senior Executive Officer in the Community Section of Kilkenny County Council, Michael Delahunty, said the local authority has had a “favourable response to bringing the TII on board and advancing the scheme”.

Another meeting is due to be held this week.

He added: “The bridge is hugely essential to the success of the town.”

Director of Services, Mary Mulholland, praised the road design section of the Council which has been “extremely proactive in bringing this hopefully to a successful conclusion”.

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick said it was important to “keep the foot to the pedal on the project now”.