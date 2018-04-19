Kilcreene one of four hospitals to roll out Irish National Orthopaedic Register

Kilcreene Orthopaedic Hospital has become the fourth hospital in Ireland to roll out the Irish National Orthopaedic Register, a national electronic register of patients receiving joint replacement surgery in Ireland.

The new electronic system will replace the paper based system at Kilcreene, and records will now be available nationally in a central register for the first time.

At Kilcreene Orthopaedic Hospital, following patient consent, the INOR will now collect information electronically at pre-operative, surgical and post-operative assessment stages, from patients who are undergoing joint replacement surgery.

In 2017, the total number of hip and knee replacement operations performed at Kilcreene Orthopaedic Hospital was 626. INOR is a secure, web-based, real-time system that went live in May 2016 and is currently rolling out nationally.