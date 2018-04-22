Editorial: Salutary lesson from Kilkenny siblings

The devotion of the Kilkenny winners at this year’s People of the Year Awards needs to be extolled for the sheer love shown by siblings Harry and Molly Flynn towards their sister, Isabelle.

We can look at their actions and praise the duo, but to truly celebrate their courage would be to improve ourselves.

It’s not just the dedication they have for their 6-year-old sister, it’s the skill and training required to save Isabelle’s life on countless occasions with CPR.

Harry, aged 13, and Molly, aged 10, were presented with the Young Person of the Year Award because on hundreds of occasions they have been life-savers to Isabelle. That’s an incredible fact.

Most of us would be left reeling by having to save a person over the course of our lifetime. These gallant children do it on a daily basis.

They’ve given CPR to their sister while playing on a bouncy castle and even in a supermarket trolley while out grocery shopping.

Isabelle was born with cerebral palsy and apnoea which means she can suddenly stop breathing at any stage during the day or night.

That’s a terrifying prospect for any parent, brother or sister.

It requires those around the individual suffering from an attack to stay calm. But both Harry and Molly regularly react to these incidents without panic, without fear.

They simply do what is necessary at their very young age, because they have the training to do so. They have been junior members of the ‘T Bears’ of the Irish Red Cross Waterford City branch since they were five-years-old.

There’s a salutary lesson to be learned for all adults and parents alike from the young siblings; CPR training is a life-saving skill.

Everyone should be trained on how to deliver effective CPR; there are no excuses for not knowing.

If you want to acknowledge the efforts of these two brilliant young Kilkenny people, let their actions inspire.

Learn CPR.