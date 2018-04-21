Quick response from Kilkenny firemen saved a forest from being completely burnt out

The Yesteryears series continued this week with an edition from April 19, 1968.

The edition reported that firms from the UK and Canada were combining this week to set up a textile factory in Castlecomer - which was set to create 60 jobs.

Kilkenny was invaded by knights once again, as 120 Knights of Malta took part in a first aid competition in the city.

Local Corporation tenants were also on the march - this time to City Hall for the annual rates meeting.

Thieves raided Kilkenny Golf Club, taking away £300 worth of drink as well as some cash.

The prompt response of local firemen saved a forest from being completely burnt out near Hugginstown.

And a Goresbridge landlady was fined £5 for having customers on her premises - just five minutes after closing time!