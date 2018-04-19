Kilkenny death for Thursday, April 20

The late Margaret O'Carroll

The death has occurred of Margaret O'Carroll (née Kirwan, Glenmore)

Hillview, Cloughabrody and Ladywell Street, Thomastown, Kilkenny



Margaret [wife of the late Michael] died peacefully on Wednesday at University Hospital, Waterford surrounded by her loving Family.

She is deeply regretted and sadly missed by her son Michael John, daughter Ann Marie, daughter in law Deirdre, grand children Fearne and Charlotte, brothers James, Michael, Pat and John, sisters Breda, Mary, Anna, Kathleen, Eileen, Josie and Emily, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her son, Michael John's Residence at Jerpoint Church, Thomastown from 4pm on Thursday with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Friday to the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny.

No flowers please, donations if desired to Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team.