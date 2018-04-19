Jury requests re-reading of some evidence in trial of Kilkenny man Tadgh Butler

The judge in the trial of a Kilkenny, man charged with murdering his nephew’s friend, has been re-reading some evidence at the jury’s request.

The jury had begun deliberating yesterday (Wednesday) in the Central Criminal Court trial of Tadhg Butler, who is charged with murdering Michael O’Dwyer on 10th January 2014. The 25-year-old died in hospital, hours after receiving a stab wound to his chest at a party in Mr Butler’s Co Waterford home.

Mr Butler, 37, with an address at Seafield in Tramore, has pleaded not guilty. Previously known as Thomas O’Grady, the father of five told his trial that he accidentally stabbed him while taking a knife from his nephew to prevent him self-harming.

That nephew, Anthony (Tony) O’Grady, told gardai that Mr Butler had walked over and stabbed his friend with a butcher’s knife as they sat and chatted. However, when called to the witness box, he said he couldn't remember anything, partly due to his personality disorders and five daily medications.

The jury began its deliberations yesterday morning, but returned to court after a number of hours with a request for Anthony (Tony) O’Grady’s statement, Mr Butler’s testimony as well as that of State Pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy.

Mr Justice Paul Butler spent this (Thursday) morning re-reading the evidence and will continue to do so this afternoon.