Deaths in Kilkenny for Friday, April 20

The late Kitty Condon

The death has occurred of Kitty Condon (née Kelly), Ballinamona, Slieverue, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of the late Davy Condon, much loved Mother of Harry, John, David, Triona & Mark. Sadly missed by her brother Michael, daughters-in-law Susan, Louise, Audrey & son-in-law Des, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relations and friends.

Reposing at her residence today Thursday from 2.30 pm with prayers at 8.00 pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Friday at the Church of The Assumption, Slieverue followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Anna McCabe

The death has occurred of Anna McCabe (nee Bourke), Fethard-on-Sea, Co. Wexford, and formerly Cookstown, Co Tyrone and Kilkenny.

Peacefully at her daughter's residence, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Richard (Dick) and much loved mother of Rita (Waters), Margaret (Lindsay), Tom, Anne (McErlain), Cathy (McKeown), Gerry, Jane (Bracken), and Rose (O'Driscoll).

Reposing at her daughter Jane's residence Balbriggan Road, Skerries, Co. Dublin today Thursday19th April from 3pm to 7pm, followed by removal to her residence in Fethard-on-Sea, reposing at her home in Grange, Fethard-on-Sea, tomorrow Friday from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday in St. Aidan's Church Poulfur, at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery Poulfur, Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu for St. Francis Hospice, Raheny, Co Dublin. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

The late Sr Eucharia O'Connor

The death has occurred of Sr. Eucharia (Julia) O'Connor

Dromore, Bantry, Cork / Fermoy, Cork / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. Sr. Eucharia (Julia) O'Connor. (Fermoy and Dromore, Bantry, Co. Cork and Loreto Convent, Kilkenny). April 18th 2018 (peacefully) at Loreto Convent, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her loving sisters Kitty (O'Leary) and Sr. Dominica, her brothers, Billy, Jack, Pat and Fr. Denis. Deeply regretted by her Loreto Community, her sisters Margaret (O'Sullivan) and Eileen O'Mahony, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, her relatives and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Neligan's Funeral Home, Fermoy on Friday (April 20th) From 6p.m. to 7.30p.m., followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Fermoy. Evening Prayer on arrival. Funeral Mass on Saturday (April 21st) at 12 noon followed by burial in the Convent Cemetery.