Talbot's Tower due to re-open to the public on May 3 of this year

Talbot's Tower is due to re-open to the public on May, members of Kilkenny City Municipal District heard last week.

Area engineer, Simon Walton, told members it was a “tentative date” for the official re-opening.

In February, the Kilkenny People reported that Talbot’s Tower was expected to be open to the public later this year as Kilkenny County Council had found a way around the iconic structure’s Japanese Knotweed problem.

Talbot’s Tower – which dates back to the 13th Century – represents the only surviving complete defensive tower of the City Wall circuit.

In 2015, the discovery of Japanese Knotweed resulted in the closure of the site and prevented public access until a survey was undertaken in December of last year to determine the extent of the infestation.

The survey found the Knotweed is contained within the boarded-off section of the site and a treatment plan is now in place for the eradication of the Knotweed which could take up to five years.

Proposed works for the pocket park site – including the installation of footpaths and gravel areas and the provision of up-lighting to illuminate the Tower and walls – hoped to have the site ready to open to the public by the spring of this year.

