Kilkenny students at WIT win Sanofi Future Female Leaders Scholarships

Two students from Waterford Institute of Technology have been selected as the first recipients of new scholarships presented by Sanofi, the global healthcare leader who employ 700 people at a biopharmaceutical and medical device campus in the city.

The scholarships are designed to support high-achieving female third-level students with the potential to become business leaders.

The recipients – Clara Kennedy from Tullogher, Kilkenny who’s a first-year student on the Bachelor of Science in Applied Biology and Niamh Malone from Ferrybank, who’s in second year of the Bachelor of Business Studies (Hons) with Chinese – will now benefit from a package of supports designed to help them reach their full potential.

These include receiving a scholarship allowance of €3,000 per annum; mentoring from a senior Sanofi business leader; paid summer work placements at Sanofi during their course and a paid Sanofi internship.