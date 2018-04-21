Kilkenny woman who campaigned tirelessly to find her missing sister passes away

A brave and determined Kilkenny woman who made the disappearance of her younger sister, her life's work has passed away.

Despite a 22 year campaign, Mary Phelan, Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny died without finding out what happened to her sister, Jo Jo Dullard after the 21-year-old went missing on November 9, 1995.

The 67-year-old was convinced she knew the identity of her younger sister's killer and never wavered from her firm belief.