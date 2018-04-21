Kilkenny mourns Mary Phelan, sister of Jo Jo Dullard
Kilkenny woman who campaigned tirelessly to find her missing sister passes away
Jo Jo Dullard's sister dies without closure on 22 year campaign
Kilkenny woman, Mary Phelan, campaigning for information on her missing sister, Jo Jo Dullard
A brave and determined Kilkenny woman who made the disappearance of her younger sister, her life's work has passed away.
Despite a 22 year campaign, Mary Phelan, Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny died without finding out what happened to her sister, Jo Jo Dullard after the 21-year-old went missing on November 9, 1995.
The 67-year-old was convinced she knew the identity of her younger sister's killer and never wavered from her firm belief.
