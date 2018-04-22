Kilkenny records warmest temperature in almost seven months

The sunshine and balmy conditions were long overdue

Darren Hassett

Darren Hassett

Kilkenny sees sunshine at last

We've all been enjoying the weather over the weekend as Kilkenny finally got some long overdue sunshine.

The mercury even managed to climb to the highest temperature since September of last year, according to www.kilkennyweather.com.