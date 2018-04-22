Kilkenny records warmest temperature in almost seven months
The sunshine and balmy conditions were long overdue
Kilkenny sees sunshine at last
We've all been enjoying the weather over the weekend as Kilkenny finally got some long overdue sunshine.
The mercury even managed to climb to the highest temperature since September of last year, according to www.kilkennyweather.com.
Yesterday's max of 19.4 C was the warmest in Kilkenny since 25th September last. Cooler this week, with showery conditions prevailing. pic.twitter.com/vxMx9gwKji— Kilkenny Weather (@kilkennyweather) April 22, 2018
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on