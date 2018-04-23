Revealed: How much Kilkenny will get in funding for repairs to roads and boreens

Eight rural roads in Kilkenny will be upgraded from a €315,000 investment in small, country roads across the county.

Minister of State, John Paul Phelan, said: “This scheme is a lifeline for people living in rural areas because it directly improves their access to and from their homes and farms.

"Many people living and working in rural areas use these roads every time they enter or leave their home or farm, so the condition of their access road really impacts on them.

“Investing in the improvement of these roads really makes a positive impact on people’s quality of life in rural areas. Many lanes and boreens which link private homes and farms are not on the public road network and so are not maintained by the Local Authorities."

The roads are:

270 metres from Croughtenclough, Castlecomer; from the junction with the LP 1836 to Coulter's property (€26,496)

250 metres from Revanagh, Castlewarren, from the junction with the LP 2617 to Phelan's farm yard (€21,690)

325 metres Skehana, Castlecomer, from the junction with the LS 5936 to Brien's farm yard (€34,691)

300 metres Coon East, from the junction with the LP 1838 to Keane's farm yard (€27,324)

880 metres Ullard, Borris (€70,200)

545 metres Ballyteskin, Hugginstown (€50,113)

1,700 metres Belline, Piltown (Phase 1) (€43,487)

520 Longwell, Danesfort (€40,999)

The Irish Independent is today reporting that tourist hotspots of Kerry, Donegal and Mayo top the list of counties sharing €10m under the scheme.

According to the newspaper, Rural Affairs Minister Michael Ring will today publish a list of more than 400 roads that will get funding from the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS).

Overall, Cork will get the largest amount, with €1m assigned for 41 projects.

Galway is second with €942,000, followed by Donegal (€942,000), Mayo (€885,000), Kerry (€727,000) and Tipperary (€653,582).

The lowest payments are being made to the local authorities in Carlow and Louth, which will get €250,000 each.

The scheme was reintroduced only last September after a gap of eight years that led to many rural roads and laneways being left in dangerous condition.

Mr Ring now has a list of 435 roads that will be given money in the coming months.