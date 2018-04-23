Kilkenny B&B a finalist for coveted prize and crooner Daniel O'Donnell presented the awards

The Oldtown Farmhouse in Stoneyford, Thomastown, run by Mary Fitzgerald, was among the finalists for this year's B&B of the Year award.

Singer Daniel and and his wife Majella O'Donnell presented the B&B of the Year 2018 Award to Mary McKenna, of Gallow’s View B&B in Bunratty, Co Clare, at the Aishling Hotel in Dublin earlier today.

The annual B&B of the Year Award is based solely on guest reviews and is run by B&B Ireland and sponsored by Waterford Crystal.

Gallow's View was selected from 10 finalists from Counties Galway, Clare, Kerry, Cork, Kildare, Kilkenny, Roscommon and Westmeath.

The final winner was selected by an independent expert from Customer Service Excellence Ireland.

Daniel and Majella presented Mary with a Waterford Crystal Vase engraved with the title of "2018 B&B of the Year".

"Myself and Majella are delighted to be presenting the awards to the finalists of B&B of the year," said Daniel.

He added: "We have met many wonderful B&B owners while filming our B&B road trip series around Ireland, and we are very aware and proud of the great work they do for Irish tourism."

Chief Executive of B&B Ireland, Helena Healy, said the awards are run to “acknowledge the fantastic work B&Bs are delivering to guests all around the country.”

“B&Bs are usually run by just one or two people, yet they make a huge contribution to their local economies, particularly by attracting overseas visitors into rural areas," she added.