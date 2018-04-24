Rain hits Kilkenny again as the county is on course for the wettest April since 2009
The wettest April in nine years in Kilkenny
The rain has been coming down all morning in Kilkenny
The rain may be back but it's also on course to being the "wettest April in nine years".
Some 72.2mm of rain has fallen in Kilkenny so far this month (up to yesterday morning), according to www.kilkennyweather.com.
The forecast for the rest of the week doesn't look good either with more rain expected into tomorrow with downpours anticipated on Friday also.
72.2mm of rain so far this month in Kilkenny this morning and even if it did stay dry until the end of the month (it won't) it would still be the wettest April in 9 years (2009).— Kilkenny Weather (@kilkennyweather) April 23, 2018
