Councillor says there isn't ‘a light in the world’ in this part of Kilkenny

A councillor says there is a need for public lighting along a dangerous stretch of road in Clinstown in north Kilkenny where he says there “isn’t a light in the world”.

Speaking to the Kilkenny People, he said: “The section at Clinstown is at a very busy traffic point along a main national route between Ballyragget and Henebrys Cross.”

There are residential developments along the section of road which is also adjacent to St Joseph’s National School.

“We see a significant number of heavy goods vehicles on a daily basis going to and from local factories.

"It is all too obvious to those who live in the area, have children attending the school and indeed those who use the road regularly when commuting, that we need to upgrade the section and in particular install public lighting along this dangerous stretch of road.

"I have raised my concerns, and the concerns of local residents with Council officials and have requested that the Council communicate these concerns immediately to Transport Infrastructure Ireland and Minister for Transport Shane Ross.

“I will be pushing this matter to ensure we find a solution and that the safety of the community is prioritised,” he added.