Workers’ Rights Welcome Centre coming to Kilkenny

SIPTU will launch its new Workers’ Rights Welcome Centre (WRWC) at the SIPTU offices on Patrick Street, Kilkenny on Tuesday, May 1 at 3pm.

WRWC project manager, Rachael Ryan, said: “Throughout 2016 and 2017 the union rolled out welcome centres in communities across the country.

"We are delighted the workers of Kilkenny will have their own dedicated space, to get the most up-to-date confidential and accurate information on workplace issues, from May Day.”

The centres, which are open to all workers who wish to "drop in" for information and advice on workplace issues, already operate and serve communities and members in Dublin, Tralee, Navan, Sligo and Cork.

All advice is provided by a "dedicated, professional and empathetic staff".

SIPTU added: "In many incidences, our staff have saved the jobs of workers or satisfactorily addressed their grievances.”

SIPTU Advocate, Andrea Cleere, said: “I would encourage any worker in Kilkenny who is experiencing unfair treatment at work to come and talk to us.

"It is totally confidential and available to all. We will be open every day, Monday to Friday from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30pm and from 14.00 p.m. to 16.00 p.m. Workers can get in touch by contacting the centre directly on 056 77 21267.”

She added: “Many workers in Kilkenny are employed in precarious and inequitable situations which leave them struggling while some workers simply want to improve their pay and conditions. The best way to combat insecure work and earn decent pay is by coming to speak with us and joining a trade union."

The WRWC network is complemented by the Worker Rights Centre (WRC) website and dedicated helpline number of 1890 747 881.