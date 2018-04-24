Mac Donagh Junction Shopping Centre scoops top accolade at awards ceremony

Leading lights in Irish business descended on Croke Park last Thursday for the Fourth Annual All-Ireland Business Summit, where a 1000-strong audience from all 32 counties were captivated by the speakers who revealed their top secrets, confessions and the do’s and don’ts that have helped them achieve their business success.

The Business All-Stars competition final was one of the key elements of the summit. The Business All-Stars is an annual competition designed to identify, recognise and accredit Irish companies and individuals that have distinguished themselves in the conduct of their business over the last 12 months.

MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre was accredited with the All-Star, Retail Experience – Community Focus. Speaking at the event, Kieran F. Ring, CEO Global Institute of Logistics, Deputy Chairperson Adjudication Panel said;

“The decision to designate MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre with All Star Accreditation 2018-19 is based on the score achieved in four rounds of intense competition."

The application, supported by references, interviews and independent ratings from the ‘mystery shopper’ process left the adjudication panel in no doubt that MacDonagh Junction is richly deserving of this accreditation. We would like to extend our sincere congratulations to all concerned and we wish you every success for the future”

In response to the announcement Marion Acreman, Centre Manager said:

“On behalf of all our staff at MacDonagh Junction I would like to express our delight at being accredited as All Star, Retail Experience – Community Focus. Achieving All-Stars accreditation is a great source of pride for us and we look forward to continuing to meet and indeed exceed the standards set by the All-Star programme.

The process which led to this accreditation truly stretched us, the structure of the competition required us to put our brand story on paper and gave us the opportunity to reflect on who we are, our growth strategy and above all the value we create for our target audience.

The opportunity to hear first-hand feedback from our Judge-Mentor, our existing customers, partners and suppliers through the reference module combined with the results from the mystery shopper round was invaluable.

We would like to thank all at the competition for making the effort to listen to our story, understand and accredit our business and above all help us to promote it”

The competition finals benefited enormously from the atmosphere created at the All-Ireland Summit which was driven by the three key pillars of knowledge sharing, facilitating new business relationships and the continued improvement of business standards in Ireland, the All-Ireland Summit improves year-on-year – like so many of the great teams to have graced the hallowed turf of Croke Park.

Speaking at the summit, Dr. Briga Hynes, Kemmy Business School, University of Limerick, Chairperson Adjudication Panel summed up the entire process by reminding the enterprises honoured with All-Star that:

MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre has demonstrated an ability to innovate and has impressive growth plans which no-doubt reflects the resilience and optimism that are the hallmarks of Irish entrepreneurs. This Centre brings real inspiration for what is possible in business in Ireland and provide important role models for the many aspiring entrepreneurs and existing small firms,”



MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre is now included in the 2018-19 All-Stars Role of Honour, the list is published annually to coincide with the All-Ireland Business Summit at Croke Park. Applications for 2018-19's competition open on 1st June 2018. Find our more on www.businessallstars.ie www.allirelandsummit.com