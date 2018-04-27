Man kneeled on ex-partner’s chest in Kilkenny and poured a can over her saying ‘drink with me now’

A man convicted of assaulting two women and “bashing” one of their heads off a food counter has been sentenced to four years in prison with eighteen months suspended.

Mark O’Grady, with an address at 30 College Avenue, College Park, Kilkenny pleaded guilty to two Section 3 assault causing harm offences at a property in Callan on July 12 of last year.

Giving evidence, Garda Paul Coleman said they were called to the property - which was the home of the second woman attacked - and were told an assault had taken place.

Mr O’Grady, 44, attacked his ex-partner and as her friend tried to intervene she was assaulted too. Mr O’Grady’s ex-partner told Gardaí she was asleep in her pajamas when she felt something like someone kneeling on top of her chest.

Mr O’Grady was punching both sides of her head and poured a can on top of the victim and said: “You will drink with me now.”

He then caught the injured party by the back of her hair and was “bashing her head off a food counter”.

The woman’s friend - who saw Mr O’Grady grabbing his ex-partner by the hair and “smashing her head off a counter top” - tried to intervene and Mr O’Grady “thumped” the second woman in the face.

Both females had to be treated and taken to St Luke’s Hospital. Mr O’Grady has 38 previous convictions and on the date of the offences, he was on bail for a separate burglary offence.

In a victim impact statement to the court, Mr O’Grady’s ex-partner described the fear she felt on the couch with his knees on her chest.

She added that Mr O’Grady had a look of “pure evil” and then proceeded to drag her by her hair into the kitchen.

The victim says she wakes most nights “sweating and unable to breathe due to flashbacks” of the violent attack. The second victim’s impact statement was also read to the court and she says her life “changed considerably” after the attack.

She added: “I’m not able to leave the house out of a fear of being attacked.” The second injured party was forced to move and is receiving counselling for post traumatic stress.

A defence barrister for Mr O’Grady said his client had a 22 year relationship with the woman who is now the defendant’s ex-partner.

The court heard after Mr O’Grady came out of prison on a separate matter, he discovered she was in a relationship with a woman - who was the second victim in the incident.

Mr O’Grady had “got back in some way” with his then partner and was staying in her house and bringing their children to school.

On date in question Mr O’Grady and his then partner met and had a few drinks in Kilkenny City and after some telephone contact between Mr O’Grady’s then partner and the second victim - all three individuals ended up at the property in Callan.

Mr O’Grady felt he could rebuild the relationship with the woman. When he realised the relationship was still going on between the woman and the second victim, he “lost it”, the court heard.

Judge Patrick Meghen sentenced Mr O’Grady to four years in prison and suspended 18 months of the sentence.

He handed down the same sentence for the second assault charge which will be served concurrent to the first assault sentence. He backdated the sentences to July 14 of 2017.