Many social housing applicants in this Kilkenny town ‘disappointed’

Councillors have said it is important to remember that the provision of 22 new local authority houses in Ballyragget leaves those left on the housing list in the area “disappointed”.

At this month’s meeting of Castlecomer Municipal District, Labour Cllr Maurice Shortall welcomed the development but said the “remainder (of applicants) are disappointed”.

There are a total of 47 first preference approved applicants on the housing list in Ballyragget and a total of 83 all preferences.

A presentation by the Council to the members said the 22 houses on Station Avenue “should go a long way to alleviating” demand with the development due to come before members to vote on in June.

Cllr John Brennan said north Kilkenny was “bucking the trend nationally” with nine units completed in Moneenroe, a proposal for 33 more social houses in Castlecomer and now 22 homes in Ballyragget.

Two of the 2 bed units are suitable for occupation by a wheelchair user. Six of the units will be one beds while ten will be two beds and a further four will be three bed homes. Two of the units will be four beds.

Cllr Shortall added that it was an estate of 43 houses in total and the extra traffic will have to be taken into account.”

Director of Services at the Council, Mary Mulholland said the local authority are “actively seeking more development opportunities in Castlecomer and Ballyragget” to maintain development in communities and not on the outskirts of towns.

The proposed scheme is an extension of the existing Station Avenue estate, which was constructed in 2007/2008 by Kilkenny County Council.

The scheme has received funding under the Rebuilding Ireland Programme.