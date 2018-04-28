Mystery explosion in Kilkenny alarmed residents

The Yesteryears series continues online this week with an edition from January 11, 1958.

A mystery explosion, the cause of which was unknown at the time of the report in the Kilkenny People, alarmed residents of the Greensbridge area and other parts of Kilkenny City at about 1.20am on the Saturday morning.

Many people were awakened by the loud bang and one resident said it "sounded like an explosion in a quarry".

In other news, Borris House, ancestral home of the McMurrough-Kavana for 1,200 years, was expected to be replaced by a more modern house to be built on the estate, wrote the Goresbridge correspondent at the time.

The reason for the decision was that it was out of date and was too costly to keep, the report stated.