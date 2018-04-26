Over €62,000 approved to tackle illegal dumping, litter, dog fouling and graffiti in Kilkenny – Minister Phelan

Kilkenny has been allocated €39,569 to finance the use of drones, surveillance at sites, river clean-ups, a mattress amnesty and several other measures in a major effort to tackle illegal dumping, Junior Minister, John Paul Phelan, has confirmed.

A further €23,000 is to be invested in a crack-down on litter, dog fouling and graffiti, bringing local investment to over €62,500 Minister Phelan confirmed.

Specific Kilkenny initiatives will also include investment in measures at the rivers Barrow and Duiske, a clean-up of the Nore and of Inistioge/Woodstock, Minister Phelan confirmed.

Minister Phelan said the aim is to reduce illegal dumping and nuisance litter by providing funding for projects tackling the problem across Kilkenny city and county, a region which is heavily dependent on tourism.

“The idea is to develop an integrated and effective combined approach with local authorities, communities and other state agencies. Under the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment, the Anti-Dumping Initiative funding will empower people across Kilkenny city and county to take action against those in society who commit criminal acts against their communities by wilfully and irresponsibly dumping their waste and spoiling the most valuable asset we have - our natural environment.

“A wide range of clean-up and restorative projects led by community, environmental and sporting groups have been approved for funding here in Kilkenny. I’m delighted that drones will be used and that a mattress amnesty is among the measures to be funded. Anyone with farm land knows just how often mattresses and other items are dumped inside gates, causing major problems for landowners.”

Separately, an allocation of €23,000 to tackle graffiti, dog fouling and litter in Kilkenny will also greatly benefit our locality.

“Local authorities use this programme to raise awareness and encourage behavioural change to help tackle graffiti and littering of all types, including gum, cigarette butts and dog fouling.

“Dog fouling is perhaps the most intrusive type of litter and a constant source of annoyance for us all on our streets, in our parks and along the many walks and Trails developed across Kilkenny, posing many public health risks, particularly for children.

“Each local authority is responsible for selecting the suitable awareness projects that receive funding.

“Littering is environmental sabotage but money alone cannot solve our litter problems. It takes a behavioural change across the board and I am confident the awareness campaigns that will be funded through this scheme at a community level Kilkenny will have a real impact.”