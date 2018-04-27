Kilkenny TD calls on Minister to ensure nurses and midwives get 'respect, pay and working conditions they deserve'

Local TD Kathleen Funchion has spoken in support of nurses receiving adequate pay in the Dáil on Sinn Féin’s motion on Nursing Pay and Recruitment.

The Sinn Fein TD said she had huge respect for nurses and midwives and the very demanding role that they carry out within the health service.

“They are at the frontline and often are dealing with very difficult situations," she said.

“They are often expected to act as councillors and social workers as well as their medical duties as patients often open up to them more and feel they can ask them more questions. While there are many valid criticisms of our health service at present, people will regularly say ‘the nurses were great, they really did their best, I don’t know how they do it.

“I have had many experiences with nurses and midwives in St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny and I couldn’t commend them enough, they are absolutely excellent and always positive. The work of nurses and midwives is often thankless, demanding work and they deserve better working condition and better pay.

Deputy Funchion called on the Minister to take action on the issue and give nurses 'the respect, working conditions and pay that they deserve'.