May is Project Family at Castlecomer Discovery Park

Project Family Month is an innovative and thought-provoking initiative which is taking place in May at the Castlecomer Discovery Park .

The Park will host a range of events that are specially designed for families to bond and spend quality time together in nature.

The activities are designed to provide the environment where families can bond and complete challenges that build self- esteem and create wonderful memories.

The beautiful surroundings of the park are perfect for parents to relieve stress and to avail of healthy activities.

On May 12 and 26 a family bonding challenge “Raft Building” will take place at the Park. Instructors will challenge participants with the task of making a raft and safely managing to get off an island.

Another fun activity planned during Project Family Month is Bug and Nature hunts which will take place on May 5 and 19.

To book and for more details please visit www.discoverypark.ie