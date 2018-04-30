New Dean of Ossory appointed to St Canice's Cathedral, Kilkenny

The Reverend David McDonnell, currently rector of Dunfanaghy Group of Parishes, County Donegal, has been appointed Dean of Ossory and rector of Kilkenny Union of Parishes in the Church of Ireland Diocese of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory.

The announcement was made by Bishop Michael Burrows and the installation is expected to take place in late August 2018. He will fill the position vacated by Rev Katharine Poulton earlier this year.

“We keep David McDonnell in our prayers as he prepares for this demanding ministry to which he brings a rich range of gifts," said Bishop Burrows.

The Dean-elect is 37 years old and originally from Carrickmacross, County Monaghan and trained initially as a primary school teacher. He taught for five years in Gaelscoil Cnoc Liamhna in Dublin before going on to be ordained in 2009.

He was Curate of the Christ Church Cathedral Group of Parishes Dublin from 2009-2014, treasurer’s vicar of St Patrick’s Cathedral from 2011-2014 and also assistant chaplain to St James' Hospital. He is Rector of the Dunfanaghy Group of Parishes, Co Donegal at present, has a keen interest in the music and liturgy of the church and enjoys the arts, history and the great outdoors.

“I greatly look forward to moving to Kilkenny,” he says.

“It will be a privilege to help build on the life and prayer of the magnificent medieval cathedral, to serve three very different and interesting parish churches, to foster our links with Kilkenny College and other schools, to get to know parishioners, fellow Christians and other local people, and to help deepen community links.”

The Bishop acknowledged the work of the Reverend David Compton, along with the rest of the cathedral community, in managing affairs in the parish so well in the interim.