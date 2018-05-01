Euromillions jackpot tonight would buy a Kilkenny winner an island in the Bahamas
The jackpot for the draw is worth an estimated...
Will the winner be from Kilkenny?
Kilkenny may be languishing in 20th place in the National Lottery's Lotto league table of monies won but that could improved upon tonight with a life-changing Euromillions win.
The jackpot for the draw is worth an estimated €25 million.
It could be you! You'd be able to afford Frozen Cay Island in the Bahamas, fringed with pristine white powder sand and complete with a luxury 6 bed house, and still have €10 million in change.
In case you do win, here are ways of spending your winnings.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on