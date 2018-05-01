Well-known RTÉ broadcaster recalls receiving first cheque from journalism...in Kilkenny

Popular TV and radio presenter, Philip Boucher-Hayes, has recalled the moment he got his first cheque from journalism - 30 years ago.

The RTÉ broadcaster said he was only 16-years-old at the time. He also happened to be paid for his efforts by the Kilkenny People.

Philip is currently reporting and presenting on RTÉ Radio One’s Drivetime.

He took to social media this week and posted a photograph of the cheque: