Well-known RTÉ broadcaster recalls receiving first cheque from journalism...in Kilkenny
He was only 16-years-old at the time
Philip was previously a presenter on RTÉ's Crimecall with Grainne Seoige
Popular TV and radio presenter, Philip Boucher-Hayes, has recalled the moment he got his first cheque from journalism - 30 years ago.
The RTÉ broadcaster said he was only 16-years-old at the time. He also happened to be paid for his efforts by the Kilkenny People.
Philip is currently reporting and presenting on RTÉ Radio One’s Drivetime.
He took to social media this week and posted a photograph of the cheque:
This week thirty years ago I got my first cheque from journalism. NB - different from first piece published, by a year. Fair play to you @KKPeopleNews— Philip Boucher-Hayes (@boucherhayes) April 30, 2018
I was 16 and still in school, but whoah ... this makes me feel old. pic.twitter.com/SoTYW7XpoV
