Boost to Garda Traffic Corps in Kilkenny

The Kilkenny/Carlow Garda Traffic Corps unit - now known nationwide as Roads Policing - has been allocated an extra Garda and a Sergeant.

There are 87 new members who have completed their induction training and have been appointed to Roads Policing units throughout the country.

A further 63 Gardaí have been successful in a recent competition and will be appointed in October 2018, bringing the total number of Gardaí in Roads Policing to over 700.

The induction course covered such topics as intoxicated driving, Fixed Charge Processing system and ethics in roads policing.