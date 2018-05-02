Billy's Tearooms in Ballyhale set for June opening

Work is progressing apace on the new tearooms and shop in Ballyhale, and the long-anticipated facilities could be open by the beginning of next month.

That’s according to local councillor David Kennedy, who told the Kilkenny People that the kitchen unit is expected to be put in over the next week or so. The building is a protected structure on the Main Street, and will be known as Billy’s Tea Rooms and Shop.

We are moving quickly now... 9 plasters on site Tuesday morning and plastered the whole building in a day. Painting, second fix and completion of plumbing next...see you soon for a cuppa pic.twitter.com/ejAn0ZUyeN April 26, 2018

The poor weather earlier has hampered some of the works, but electrics and plumbing are now in place, and plastering and skimming were carried out last week. When it has dried out, painting will begin.

The Billy’s Tearoom and Shop Facebook page also reports that catering equipment has been purchased, as well as furniture and dressers. There have also been donations of furniture, antiques and china.

Cllr Kennedy says it’s great to see the progress being made on the project.

“We’re hoping it will be open at the beginning of June — it will be great for the community and the village, which has been left at a bit of a standstill in recent years,” he said.

Getting there... we hope to get possession mid May and open shortly after ... to see full update visit our Facebook page pic.twitter.com/EyY8YMWrIv — Billy's Tea Rooms And Shop (@BillyTeaRooms) April 15, 2018

