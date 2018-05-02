List of Kilkenny’s dead from the Great War to be named on War Memorial

The Kilkenny War Memorial Committee are putting the finishing touches to the preparations for the erection of two moving memorials to honour those who died and served during World War One and World War Two.

Years of fund raising and an extensive public awareness campaign will conclude this year with the erection of the War Memorial at the Peace Park - planned for July 15 this year.

The efforts of the local committee has been lauded far and wide and the work they have done in honouring these men and women has been astounding.

Here, we print the names of those who died in the Great War. The committee are asking people to check that their relative or someone they know, who died in World War One, is on this list.

For ease of perusal, many of the names of the service men and women are beneath their parish names.

There is also a War Memorial planned for MacDonagh Railway Station which will display the names of all those who served in WWI and WWII, with a poignant black cross beside those who died in the fighting.

The Kilkenny War Memorial Committee are grateful for the research of Mr Tom Burnell, Kilkenny War Dead; John Kirwan/Niall Brannigan, Kilkenny Families in the Great War and Ms Anne Marie Gleeson, Secretary, Kilkenny Great War Memorial Committee in compiling this list.

Aghaviller

William Cuddihy

John Daly

William Fitzgerald

Matthew Hanrahan

James Hurley

Michael Mines

James Moore

William Benedict Mulroney

James Wallace

Ballycallan

James Brien

Edward Daly

William J Holmes

George Loftus MacFadden

Thomas O’Neill

James Purcell

Robert Purcell

Ballyhale

William Aylward

James Brennan

John Brown

John Cleeve

Richard Dalton

Michael Duggan

John Keefe

John Nicholas Kelly

John King

Hercules Ralph Langrishe

Stephen Madden

James Malone

Andrew Maloney

James Charles O’Connor

Thomas James O’Connor

John O’Neill

Thomas O’Neill

Patrick Ryan

Richard Ryan

Ballyragget

John Brophy

John Nugent Cahill

Patrick Leopold Cahill

John Coady

Joseph Patrick Delaney

Edward Dunne

Michael Egan

Thomas Keating

Patrick McGrath

John Mosse

Gerard Ferrers Nixon

John O’Brien

Arthur O’Connor

William O’Toole

Callan

John Bergin

Patrick Bergin

Thomas Humphrey Bor

James Byrne

Michael Clancy

Martin Connell

James Conway

William Conway

Nicholas Corcoran

Joseph Cullinan

Patrick Donovan

Martin Duggan

Michael Fleming

James Grace

Godfrey Levinge Gregory

Harry William Gregory

John Griffin

Patrick Heffernan

Michael Hoban

James Hogan

Martin Hogan

Patrick Holden

John Kavanagh

John Hempenstall Kearney

Thomas Kelly

Patrick Kenny

William Keogh

Charles Roland Kidd

Nicholas Landy

James Lannon

Edmond Maher

John Maher

Michael Maher

Patrick Meara

Michael Molloy

Patrick Morley

John Morris

Michael J Morris

James Murphy

John North

John O’Shea

Jeremiah Power

David Reilly

Jerome Rice

Edmond Rielly

Patrick Roache

Thomas Roche

Patrick Sarsfield

Richard Sarsfield

Martin Shea

John Shelly

Patrick Stapleton

James Sullivan

Michael Joseph Walsh

Richard Walsh

Thomas Ward

Robert Wellwood

Francis Wholehouse

Thomas Joseph Woodgate



Castlecomer



Richard Courtenay Bellew

William Booth

Edward Brennan

Patrick Brennan

Edward Coleman

James Comerford

John Comerford

Denis Connell

Daniel Deevy

John Deevy

Thomas Devlin

George Burroughs Dobbs

Michael Joseph Downey

James Dunne

John Dunphy

Joseph Gardiner

Jeremiah Glennon

John Grady

John Hanley

James Heffernan

George Heppenstall

Leslie Maunsel Hunt

Patrick Lawless

Frank Lord

Bartholomew Patrick Lynch

Martin Murphy

John Nolan

Michael Nolan

Thomas Nolan

Patrick O’Mara

Daniel O’Neill

Denis Patrick Owens

Elizabeth Kelly Parker

Christopher Prior-Wandesforde

Benjamin Beresford Senior

George Stone

James Stone

Stephen Stone

Richard Sealy Swan

John Walker

Clara

Michael Brophey

Alexander Alfred Cantley

Richard Bertram Colles

Patrick Harte

Patrick Lannon

Robert Morissey

Patrick O’Keeffe

John Purcell

John Walsh

William Walsh

Charles Palliser Wheeler

Clogh

Michael Bolger

Edward Brennan

Patrick Conville

Patrick Mahon

Stephen Mealy

Andrew Murphy

William Murphy

William Wallace

Conahy

Michael Burke

Denys Corbett-Wilson

Patrick Maher

Danesfort

Nicholas Bolger

Nicholas Brennan

William Burke

David Corr

Matthew Darcy

Kieran Drea

Patrick Fleming

Tobias Kearns

John McCarthy

John McDonnell

James Tierney

Arthur Cecil Vigors

Charles Henry Vigors

Anthony Theodore Wickham

Dunnamggin

Andrew Bergin

Albert Carr

Patrick Collins

Charles Cooke

William Dempsey

John Joseph Duggan

Walter Marnell

Michael Melea

Edward Moran

Edward Francis Moroney

Patrick Ryan

Ferrybank

George Carpendale

John Connolly

William Connolly

James Conway

James Culleton

James Dower

Victor Louis Dunphy

James Fitzpatrick

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Thomas John Flannery

William Gough

James Hartley

Edward Hayden

James McDonald

Michael F S Morris

Lawrence O’Neill

James Pender

Patrick Pender

Freshford

Henry William Colclough

Thomas Dunphy

Patrick Foley

John Gavin

Robert Heffernan

Patrick Hughes

Thomas Kavanagh

William Keeffe

Robert Kennedy

Henry Abraham McLean

John Ryan

Frank Sparrow

Michael Wall

Glenmore

John Gaule

Patrick Grant

John Ryan

Peter Wright

Gowran

John Brennan

Thomas Burke

Thomas Notely Coburn

Lawrence Dowling

Matthew Dowling

Edward Dreeling

Nicholas Dreeling

Gerald John Fitzgibbon

Gregory Hoban

Nicholas Joseph Jordan

Michael Martin

James McCarthy

John Morrissy

Denis Murphy

Richard Victor Murphy

John Phelan

John Power

Aubrey Cecil White

Graignamanagh

David Eugene Baird

Daniel Baker

John Barron

Pierce Bolger

William Bolger

Martin Bridgett

Andrew Brophy

Simon Coady

John Cody

John Cullen

Patrick Devine

Matthew Doyle

John Dunne

Myles Flood

Patrick Flood

Martin Geoghegan

Thomas Holohan

Christopher James Hughes

John Kinsella

Michael Nolan

Terence Redmond

Thomas Bernard Vickers

Inistioge

John Buckley

Thomas Cody

Robert Coulter

John Delahunty

James Donovan

Thomas O’Shea

Roger Cecil Slacke

Johnstown

James Bowe

James Broderick

Michael Carter

Patrick Cleary

James Darcy

George Hayden

Michael K Holmes

Michael Kennedy

John Moran

Herbert Hahnemann Noyes

Patrick Reilly

John Joseph Ryan

John Shanahan

John White

Kilmacow

Benjamin Bible

William F Bible

John Boyd

Hubert William Brown

James Carroll

Edward Cashin

William Cleary

Gerald John Coghlan

John Culleton

William Patrick Devereux

Michael Dobbyn

James Dunphy

Robert Noel Fernie

Edmund Grant

Patrick Hennessy

Daniel Loughrey

John Mahoney

George Frederick Manning

John McGrath

John Ryan

Edward Stapleton

Patrick Walsh

Lawrence Young

Mooncoin

Richard Brawders

Michael Croke

Richard Daye

Martin Dunne

Gerald Ewen Elliott

Edmund Keeffe

Christopher Manning

Philip McGuire

Edward Joseph Morahan

Michael Noonan

James O’Brien

John O’Keeffe

John Reddy

Patrick Walsh

William Walsh

William Walshe

Muckalee

Edward Aylward

William James Butler

William Costigan

John Deely

Godfrey Robert Greene

Patrick Joseph Kane

Michael Lawlor

Patrick Nolan

James Ryan

James Walsh

Charles Willoughby

Mullinavat

Edward Patrick Anderson

Edward Aylward

William Hannon

James Power

Paulstown

William Barron

Patrick Brennan

William Robert Cantlon

James Coady

Patrick Colfer

Thomas Culleton

Patrick Finn

John Gleeson

Richard Gleeson

Patrick Joseph Hogan

William Hogan

John Hughes

Joseph Leakes

Michael O’Neill

James Patrick Purcell

Edward James Tobin

Wenzel Ernest Wratislaw

Rosbercon

William Davidson

Bridget Donovan

Reginald Isaac Jeffares

Edward Mooney

John Murphy

Patrick Francis O'Donovan

Patrick Sheehan

Slieverue

Patrick Cooke

James Croke

Patrick Doody

Kieran Gleeson

Thomas Griffin

Maurice Hennebry

Walter Hennebry

Thomas Morrissey

Daniel O’Brien

Edward Power

John Power

James Wall

Mark Wall

Patrick Wall

St Canice’s

James Charles Bannan

John Barry

William Barry

Charles Frederick Bartholomew

Frederick Bateman

Robert Bernard

Michael Blanchfield

William Boyle

Thomas Boyne

Joseph Francis Cody

Luke Coughlin

John Cranny

James Darcy

John Dowling

Patrick Dowling

Thomas Fitzpatrick

William Patrick Goulding

Thomas Hackett

Joseph Holland

Patrick P Holohan

Richard Holohan

John Kelly

Thomas Kenny

James Lanigan

James McEvoy

Michael McKenna

Patrick McKenna

Michael Meehan

Daniel Mulhall

Patrick Mulrooney

Thomas Nevin

Michael O’Keeffe

Edward Panter-Downes

John Patrick Ryan

Thomas Shortall

James Teehan

James Wall

St John’s

Percival Havelock Acheson

Thomas Ackford

Ord Adams

John Irwin Allen

James Amery

George Frederick Baile

George William Baile

Robert Carlyle Baile

William Edgar Barton

Albert Aldridge Bowman

George Buckley

Thomas Alan Burgess

James Burke

Michael Burke

Thomas “Cock” Byrne

Alexander Campbell

Michael Carroll

Raleigh George Chapman

James Hugh Christie

Ellis Clark

Richard Cleere

Cornelius Connell

Michael Connell

Richard Connell

Christopher Daniel Considine

William Henry Cooke

Frank Harvey Corbett

Alfred Corrigan

Michael Costigan

Harry William Crippin

James Joseph Cullen

John Daly

Patrick Delaney

Patrick James Dennehy

Thomas Janes Denton

Patrick Doherty

Michael Dooley

John Doran

John Edward Dougherty

King Elmes

Thomas Ernest England

Edward Farrell

Patrick Farrell

William Fitzpatrick

Thomas Fleming

Jonathon George Flowers

Richard A Frizell

William Glennon

James David Gloster

John Gorman

George Graham

Patrick Hanlon

Michael Hayes

Patrick Hayes

Michael Hill

Thomas Francis Holohan

William Molyneaux Howe

Leslie Arthur Hyde

William Alfred James

Martin Jennings

Arnold Jones

Frederick Jordan

Edward Kavanagh

James Kavanagh

Thomas Kavanagh

Michael Kelly

Francis Joseph King

Sidney Lake

Patrick Francis Langton

Michael Larkin

Edward James Leahy

Richard Leahy

Richard Leahy

Edward Henry Ledger

Arthur James Lee

Matthew Loughren

Archibald MacDonald

James L Marrian

Mona Nathaniel McCreery

Jones McCrum

Kenneth William McDonald

Harry McKenna

Peter McNamee

Thomas Morris

William Joseph Morris

Edward Mulhall

Henry Mulholland

Michael Murphy

Patrick Murphy

Benjamin Naylor

Cecil Dunbar Newland

Jeremiah James O'Brien

Capel O’Brien-Butler

Michael O'Gorman

Henry O’Keeffe

James O’Rourke

James O'Rourke

Patrick O’Shea

John O’Sullivan

Ronald Elphinstone Parker

Frederick Payne

Nicholas Arthur Penney

George Alfred Perrin

Eric Pemberton Pigott

James Francis Power

William Pulham

Christopher Purcell

James Purcell

William Stephen Redman

Llewellyn Roberts

Francis Lloyd Rogers

Michael Rowe

Michael Ryan

David Francis Scollard

John W Shea

Michael Shea

Robert John Smith

John Hawkins Smyth

Patrick Smyth

William Smyth

Luke Talbot

Ralph S Tector

Patrick Tennyson

Frederick Rennel Thackeray

George Edward Thomas

Patrick Thompson

Francis Waldron

Richard Walsh

John James Willy

Edmund Fitzgerald Wilson

William T Wilson

Philip Dalton Winchester

Alfred Thomas Woodhams

St Mary’s

Charles Frederick Bell

Thomas Bennett

Richard Breen

Thomas P Breen

Joseph Brennan

George Claydon

William Ernest Clayton

Michael Connell

John Connor

Thomas D’Arcy

Christopher Delaney

Patrick Delaney

William Dowdall

Thomas Alphonsus Duggan

Alexander Mark Duke

James Dullard

Martin Dullard

Nicholas Michael Dullard

William Dunne

Patrick Phair Finnegan

Thomas Flood

Thomas Franklin

Cornelius Gleeson

Albert Harris

Denis Alphonsus Hayes

Patrick Higgins

Patrick Holohan

Joseph Richard Horner

William Ivory

James Keating

John Keating

James Kelly

James Lynch

John Willoughby McClean

Edward McConville

Patrick McGee

Patrick McGee

Paul McGee

Cornelius Meehan

Kieran Meehan

James Moran

John Morrison

James Murphy

James Murphy

Rev. Laurence O’Dea

Richard O’Neill

Patrick Redmond

Henry Richardson

James Ryan

Martin Ryan

Michael Ryan

Michael H Ryan

Joseph Shea

Richard Shea

Ambrose Shearman

William Smitheram

John Somers

James Stackpoole

Hugh Stewart

Harry Tallis

James Tobin

Kieran Trehy

John Tynan

Patrick Tynan

Thomas Walker

William Walker

Patrick Walsh

James D Walshe

St Patrick’s

Edward Patrick Aspell

James Bergin

John Bergin

J Bourke

Michael Brady

John Brophy

Edward Burke

Martin Byrne

John Carolan

James Clowry

Patrick Connolly

James Connors

James Conroy

Thomas Crampton

Michael Delaney

Joseph Dermody

Michael Deveraux

Bernard Dowling

John Dunne

Richard Dunne

Thomas Dunne

Mildred Feeney

Frederick Fenton

Stephen Fitzpatrick

William Grace

John Griffin

Frederick William Hall

John Harty

William Patrick Heffernan

Edward Hegarty

Richard Hickey

Charles James Holmes

William Keane

Henry Kelly

John William Kenealy

William Lawlor

William Lehane

Edward Mahoney

Gerald Charles Marescaux

William Morton

James Moynes

William Moynes

William Nolan

Donal O'Connell

Maurice James O'Connell

James Phelan

Kieran Phelan

Patrick Phelan

William Prout

Jeremiah Purcell

Edward Ryan

James Ryan

James Arnold Smithwick

Martin Troy

Thomas Troy

John Willows

Templeorum

Mervyn Whitby Briscoe

William Burke

Francis Warren Coffee

Michael Duggan

Thomas Duggan

Larry Michael Farrell

Michael Fitzpatrick

John Flynn

Michael Green

Michael Hennebry

William Keane

John Knox

Richard Knox

Stephen Knox

Richard McGrath

Maurice Joseph Morahan

John Samuel Penrose

Cyril Myles Ponsonby

Catherine Power

Caroline Amelia Robinette

Michael Tobin

George Tombe

Charles Herbert Villiers-Stuart



thomastown

Edward W Aylward

Patrick Barden

Henry Barnes

Edward Brien

Thomas Buckley

Thomas Byrne

James Cody

Peter Martin Connellan

Patrick Costigan

James Cox

Patrick Darcy

John Dooley

Patrick Doyle

William Doyle

Robert Dryden

Thomas Joseph Grace

John Healy

Arthur Bagnall Henry

Edward Johnston

Denis Kelly

Gilbert Howe Marsh

Thomas Matthews

Mark Huston McCormick

John Henry McKeon

Patrick Minogue

James Murphy

Thomas Thacker Neville

Henry Desmond O'Hara

Michael O’Keeffe

William Pittman

James Raftis

Edward Rielly

John Ryan

Patrick Spillane

Albert Ernest Strong

Tullaherin

Michael Doyle

James Charles Miller

Thomas Power

Nicholas Walsh

tullaroan

Philip Doheny

Patrick Duggan

Urlingford

Joseph Bannon

John Beehan

William Brophy

Edward Burke

John Burke

Patrick Fannon

Joseph William Leahy

John Lowrie

Michael Maher

John Robert McGrath

Daniel Murphy

Michael Purcell

Richard Purcell

Alan Michael Roberts

Joseph Ryan

James Taylor

John Tone

Windgap

William Brien

Patrick Kiely

Peter Maher

Unknown Parishes

John Bourke

John J. Brennan

Michael Burke

George Henry Burns

William Patrick Butler

John Byrne

Edward Patrick Byrnes

John Cahill

Edward Coady

Thomas Connolly

Heffernan James Considine

Harry Coughlan

Patrick Culbert

John Cummins

Edmund D'Arcy

Michael Dawson

Patrick Dowling

Pierce Dowling

Robert Clifford Fausset

William WB Fausset

Thomas Fogarty

James Foley

James Foley

Victor Galwey-Foley

John Grace

William Hart-McHarg

John Higgins

James Houlihan

Patrick Kennedy

Michael Lawless

John Leahy

Martin Leary

William Loughman

Edward Burke Massey

James P McLoughlin

Christopher McManigan

John McSweeney

Thomas Moynes

James Murphy

John Murphy

James Murray

Peter Murray

William Norris

Andrew O’Neill

Edward O’Neill

James O’Neill

Joseph Francis O’Neill

Clarence O’Roie

Thomas Joseph Popkin

William Pye

Arthur Quinlan

Joseph Francis Reddy

Thomas Martin Ryan

Patrick Joseph Shea

Charles W Sweeney

Maurice Tudenham

Edward Walsh

James Walsh

Michael Walsh

Patrick Walsh

Richard Joseph Walsh

Samuel Cecil Webb

John Whelan

Patrick Whelan

