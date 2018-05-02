List of Kilkenny’s dead from the Great War to be named on War Memorial
Full list of names - organisers have published final check
Part of the War Memorial for Kilkenny
The Kilkenny War Memorial Committee are putting the finishing touches to the preparations for the erection of two moving memorials to honour those who died and served during World War One and World War Two.
Years of fund raising and an extensive public awareness campaign will conclude this year with the erection of the War Memorial at the Peace Park - planned for July 15 this year.
The efforts of the local committee has been lauded far and wide and the work they have done in honouring these men and women has been astounding.
Here, we print the names of those who died in the Great War. The committee are asking people to check that their relative or someone they know, who died in World War One, is on this list.
For ease of perusal, many of the names of the service men and women are beneath their parish names.
There is also a War Memorial planned for MacDonagh Railway Station which will display the names of all those who served in WWI and WWII, with a poignant black cross beside those who died in the fighting.
The Kilkenny War Memorial Committee are grateful for the research of Mr Tom Burnell, Kilkenny War Dead; John Kirwan/Niall Brannigan, Kilkenny Families in the Great War and Ms Anne Marie Gleeson, Secretary, Kilkenny Great War Memorial Committee in compiling this list.
Aghaviller
William Cuddihy
John Daly
William Fitzgerald
Matthew Hanrahan
James Hurley
Michael Mines
James Moore
William Benedict Mulroney
James Wallace
Ballycallan
James Brien
Edward Daly
William J Holmes
George Loftus MacFadden
Thomas O’Neill
James Purcell
Robert Purcell
Ballyhale
William Aylward
James Brennan
John Brown
John Cleeve
Richard Dalton
Michael Duggan
John Keefe
John Nicholas Kelly
John King
Hercules Ralph Langrishe
Stephen Madden
James Malone
Andrew Maloney
James Charles O’Connor
Thomas James O’Connor
John O’Neill
Thomas O’Neill
Patrick Ryan
Richard Ryan
Ballyragget
John Brophy
John Nugent Cahill
Patrick Leopold Cahill
John Coady
Joseph Patrick Delaney
Edward Dunne
Michael Egan
Thomas Keating
Patrick McGrath
John Mosse
Gerard Ferrers Nixon
John O’Brien
Arthur O’Connor
William O’Toole
Callan
John Bergin
Patrick Bergin
Thomas Humphrey Bor
James Byrne
Michael Clancy
Martin Connell
James Conway
William Conway
Nicholas Corcoran
Joseph Cullinan
Patrick Donovan
Martin Duggan
Michael Fleming
James Grace
Godfrey Levinge Gregory
Harry William Gregory
John Griffin
Patrick Heffernan
Michael Hoban
James Hogan
Martin Hogan
Patrick Holden
John Kavanagh
John Hempenstall Kearney
Thomas Kelly
Patrick Kenny
William Keogh
Charles Roland Kidd
Nicholas Landy
James Lannon
Edmond Maher
John Maher
Michael Maher
Patrick Meara
Michael Molloy
Patrick Morley
John Morris
Michael J Morris
James Murphy
John North
John O’Shea
Jeremiah Power
David Reilly
Jerome Rice
Edmond Rielly
Patrick Roache
Thomas Roche
Patrick Sarsfield
Richard Sarsfield
Martin Shea
John Shelly
Patrick Stapleton
James Sullivan
Michael Joseph Walsh
Richard Walsh
Thomas Ward
Robert Wellwood
Francis Wholehouse
Thomas Joseph Woodgate
Castlecomer
Richard Courtenay Bellew
William Booth
Edward Brennan
Patrick Brennan
Edward Coleman
James Comerford
John Comerford
Denis Connell
Daniel Deevy
John Deevy
Thomas Devlin
George Burroughs Dobbs
Michael Joseph Downey
James Dunne
John Dunphy
Joseph Gardiner
Jeremiah Glennon
John Grady
John Hanley
James Heffernan
George Heppenstall
Leslie Maunsel Hunt
Patrick Lawless
Frank Lord
Bartholomew Patrick Lynch
Martin Murphy
John Nolan
Michael Nolan
Thomas Nolan
Patrick O’Mara
Daniel O’Neill
Denis Patrick Owens
Elizabeth Kelly Parker
Christopher Prior-Wandesforde
Benjamin Beresford Senior
George Stone
James Stone
Stephen Stone
Richard Sealy Swan
John Walker
Clara
Michael Brophey
Alexander Alfred Cantley
Richard Bertram Colles
Patrick Harte
Patrick Lannon
Robert Morissey
Patrick O’Keeffe
John Purcell
John Walsh
William Walsh
Charles Palliser Wheeler
Clogh
Michael Bolger
Edward Brennan
Patrick Conville
Patrick Mahon
Stephen Mealy
Andrew Murphy
William Murphy
William Wallace
Conahy
Michael Burke
Denys Corbett-Wilson
Patrick Maher
Danesfort
Nicholas Bolger
Nicholas Brennan
William Burke
David Corr
Matthew Darcy
Kieran Drea
Patrick Fleming
Tobias Kearns
John McCarthy
John McDonnell
James Tierney
Arthur Cecil Vigors
Charles Henry Vigors
Anthony Theodore Wickham
Dunnamggin
Andrew Bergin
Albert Carr
Patrick Collins
Charles Cooke
William Dempsey
John Joseph Duggan
Walter Marnell
Michael Melea
Edward Moran
Edward Francis Moroney
Patrick Ryan
Ferrybank
George Carpendale
John Connolly
William Connolly
James Conway
James Culleton
James Dower
Victor Louis Dunphy
James Fitzpatrick
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Thomas John Flannery
William Gough
James Hartley
Edward Hayden
James McDonald
Michael F S Morris
Lawrence O’Neill
James Pender
Patrick Pender
Freshford
Henry William Colclough
Thomas Dunphy
Patrick Foley
John Gavin
Robert Heffernan
Patrick Hughes
Thomas Kavanagh
William Keeffe
Robert Kennedy
Henry Abraham McLean
John Ryan
Frank Sparrow
Michael Wall
Glenmore
John Gaule
Patrick Grant
John Ryan
Peter Wright
Gowran
John Brennan
Thomas Burke
Thomas Notely Coburn
Lawrence Dowling
Matthew Dowling
Edward Dreeling
Nicholas Dreeling
Gerald John Fitzgibbon
Gregory Hoban
Nicholas Joseph Jordan
Michael Martin
James McCarthy
John Morrissy
Denis Murphy
Richard Victor Murphy
John Phelan
John Power
Aubrey Cecil White
Graignamanagh
David Eugene Baird
Daniel Baker
John Barron
Pierce Bolger
William Bolger
Martin Bridgett
Andrew Brophy
Simon Coady
John Cody
John Cullen
Patrick Devine
Matthew Doyle
John Dunne
Myles Flood
Patrick Flood
Martin Geoghegan
Thomas Holohan
Christopher James Hughes
John Kinsella
Michael Nolan
Terence Redmond
Thomas Bernard Vickers
Inistioge
John Buckley
Thomas Cody
Robert Coulter
John Delahunty
James Donovan
Thomas O’Shea
Roger Cecil Slacke
Johnstown
James Bowe
James Broderick
Michael Carter
Patrick Cleary
James Darcy
George Hayden
Michael K Holmes
Michael Kennedy
John Moran
Herbert Hahnemann Noyes
Patrick Reilly
John Joseph Ryan
John Shanahan
John White
Kilmacow
Benjamin Bible
William F Bible
John Boyd
Hubert William Brown
James Carroll
Edward Cashin
William Cleary
Gerald John Coghlan
John Culleton
William Patrick Devereux
Michael Dobbyn
James Dunphy
Robert Noel Fernie
Edmund Grant
Patrick Hennessy
Daniel Loughrey
John Mahoney
George Frederick Manning
John McGrath
John Ryan
Edward Stapleton
Patrick Walsh
Lawrence Young
Mooncoin
Richard Brawders
Michael Croke
Richard Daye
Martin Dunne
Gerald Ewen Elliott
Edmund Keeffe
Christopher Manning
Philip McGuire
Edward Joseph Morahan
Michael Noonan
James O’Brien
John O’Keeffe
John Reddy
Patrick Walsh
William Walsh
William Walshe
Muckalee
Edward Aylward
William James Butler
William Costigan
John Deely
Godfrey Robert Greene
Patrick Joseph Kane
Michael Lawlor
Patrick Nolan
James Ryan
James Walsh
Charles Willoughby
Mullinavat
Edward Patrick Anderson
Edward Aylward
William Hannon
James Power
Paulstown
William Barron
Patrick Brennan
William Robert Cantlon
James Coady
Patrick Colfer
Thomas Culleton
Patrick Finn
John Gleeson
Richard Gleeson
Patrick Joseph Hogan
William Hogan
John Hughes
Joseph Leakes
Michael O’Neill
James Patrick Purcell
Edward James Tobin
Wenzel Ernest Wratislaw
Rosbercon
William Davidson
Bridget Donovan
Reginald Isaac Jeffares
Edward Mooney
John Murphy
Patrick Francis O'Donovan
Patrick Sheehan
Slieverue
Patrick Cooke
James Croke
Patrick Doody
Kieran Gleeson
Thomas Griffin
Maurice Hennebry
Walter Hennebry
Thomas Morrissey
Daniel O’Brien
Edward Power
John Power
James Wall
Mark Wall
Patrick Wall
St Canice’s
James Charles Bannan
John Barry
William Barry
Charles Frederick Bartholomew
Frederick Bateman
Robert Bernard
Michael Blanchfield
William Boyle
Thomas Boyne
Joseph Francis Cody
Luke Coughlin
John Cranny
James Darcy
John Dowling
Patrick Dowling
Thomas Fitzpatrick
William Patrick Goulding
Thomas Hackett
Joseph Holland
Patrick P Holohan
Richard Holohan
John Kelly
Thomas Kenny
James Lanigan
James McEvoy
Michael McKenna
Patrick McKenna
Michael Meehan
Daniel Mulhall
Patrick Mulrooney
Thomas Nevin
Michael O’Keeffe
Edward Panter-Downes
John Patrick Ryan
Thomas Shortall
James Teehan
James Wall
St John’s
Percival Havelock Acheson
Thomas Ackford
Ord Adams
John Irwin Allen
James Amery
George Frederick Baile
George William Baile
Robert Carlyle Baile
William Edgar Barton
Albert Aldridge Bowman
George Buckley
Thomas Alan Burgess
James Burke
Michael Burke
Thomas “Cock” Byrne
Alexander Campbell
Michael Carroll
Raleigh George Chapman
James Hugh Christie
Ellis Clark
Richard Cleere
Cornelius Connell
Michael Connell
Richard Connell
Christopher Daniel Considine
William Henry Cooke
Frank Harvey Corbett
Alfred Corrigan
Michael Costigan
Harry William Crippin
James Joseph Cullen
John Daly
Patrick Delaney
Patrick James Dennehy
Thomas Janes Denton
Patrick Doherty
Michael Dooley
John Doran
John Edward Dougherty
King Elmes
Thomas Ernest England
Edward Farrell
Patrick Farrell
William Fitzpatrick
Thomas Fleming
Jonathon George Flowers
Richard A Frizell
William Glennon
James David Gloster
John Gorman
George Graham
Patrick Hanlon
Michael Hayes
Patrick Hayes
Michael Hill
Thomas Francis Holohan
William Molyneaux Howe
Leslie Arthur Hyde
William Alfred James
Martin Jennings
Arnold Jones
Frederick Jordan
Edward Kavanagh
James Kavanagh
Thomas Kavanagh
Michael Kelly
Francis Joseph King
Sidney Lake
Patrick Francis Langton
Michael Larkin
Edward James Leahy
Richard Leahy
Richard Leahy
Edward Henry Ledger
Arthur James Lee
Matthew Loughren
Archibald MacDonald
James L Marrian
Mona Nathaniel McCreery
Jones McCrum
Kenneth William McDonald
Harry McKenna
Peter McNamee
Thomas Morris
William Joseph Morris
Edward Mulhall
Henry Mulholland
Michael Murphy
Patrick Murphy
Benjamin Naylor
Cecil Dunbar Newland
Jeremiah James O'Brien
Capel O’Brien-Butler
Michael O'Gorman
Henry O’Keeffe
James O’Rourke
James O'Rourke
Patrick O’Shea
John O’Sullivan
Ronald Elphinstone Parker
Frederick Payne
Nicholas Arthur Penney
George Alfred Perrin
Eric Pemberton Pigott
James Francis Power
William Pulham
Christopher Purcell
James Purcell
William Stephen Redman
Llewellyn Roberts
Francis Lloyd Rogers
Michael Rowe
Michael Ryan
David Francis Scollard
John W Shea
Michael Shea
Robert John Smith
John Hawkins Smyth
Patrick Smyth
William Smyth
Luke Talbot
Ralph S Tector
Patrick Tennyson
Frederick Rennel Thackeray
George Edward Thomas
Patrick Thompson
Francis Waldron
Richard Walsh
John James Willy
Edmund Fitzgerald Wilson
William T Wilson
Philip Dalton Winchester
Alfred Thomas Woodhams
St Mary’s
Charles Frederick Bell
Thomas Bennett
Richard Breen
Thomas P Breen
Joseph Brennan
George Claydon
William Ernest Clayton
Michael Connell
John Connor
Thomas D’Arcy
Christopher Delaney
Patrick Delaney
William Dowdall
Thomas Alphonsus Duggan
Alexander Mark Duke
James Dullard
Martin Dullard
Nicholas Michael Dullard
William Dunne
Patrick Phair Finnegan
Thomas Flood
Thomas Franklin
Cornelius Gleeson
Albert Harris
Denis Alphonsus Hayes
Patrick Higgins
Patrick Holohan
Joseph Richard Horner
William Ivory
James Keating
John Keating
James Kelly
James Lynch
John Willoughby McClean
Edward McConville
Patrick McGee
Patrick McGee
Paul McGee
Cornelius Meehan
Kieran Meehan
James Moran
John Morrison
James Murphy
James Murphy
Rev. Laurence O’Dea
Richard O’Neill
Patrick Redmond
Henry Richardson
James Ryan
Martin Ryan
Michael Ryan
Michael H Ryan
Joseph Shea
Richard Shea
Ambrose Shearman
William Smitheram
John Somers
James Stackpoole
Hugh Stewart
Harry Tallis
James Tobin
Kieran Trehy
John Tynan
Patrick Tynan
Thomas Walker
William Walker
Patrick Walsh
James D Walshe
St Patrick’s
Edward Patrick Aspell
James Bergin
John Bergin
J Bourke
Michael Brady
John Brophy
Edward Burke
Martin Byrne
John Carolan
James Clowry
Patrick Connolly
James Connors
James Conroy
Thomas Crampton
Michael Delaney
Joseph Dermody
Michael Deveraux
Bernard Dowling
John Dunne
Richard Dunne
Thomas Dunne
Mildred Feeney
Frederick Fenton
Stephen Fitzpatrick
William Grace
John Griffin
Frederick William Hall
John Harty
William Patrick Heffernan
Edward Hegarty
Richard Hickey
Charles James Holmes
William Keane
Henry Kelly
John William Kenealy
William Lawlor
William Lehane
Edward Mahoney
Gerald Charles Marescaux
William Morton
James Moynes
William Moynes
William Nolan
Donal O'Connell
Maurice James O'Connell
James Phelan
Kieran Phelan
Patrick Phelan
William Prout
Jeremiah Purcell
Edward Ryan
James Ryan
James Arnold Smithwick
Martin Troy
Thomas Troy
John Willows
Templeorum
Mervyn Whitby Briscoe
William Burke
Francis Warren Coffee
Michael Duggan
Thomas Duggan
Larry Michael Farrell
Michael Fitzpatrick
John Flynn
Michael Green
Michael Hennebry
William Keane
John Knox
Richard Knox
Stephen Knox
Richard McGrath
Maurice Joseph Morahan
John Samuel Penrose
Cyril Myles Ponsonby
Catherine Power
Caroline Amelia Robinette
Michael Tobin
George Tombe
Charles Herbert Villiers-Stuart
thomastown
Edward W Aylward
Patrick Barden
Henry Barnes
Edward Brien
Thomas Buckley
Thomas Byrne
James Cody
Peter Martin Connellan
Patrick Costigan
James Cox
Patrick Darcy
John Dooley
Patrick Doyle
William Doyle
Robert Dryden
Thomas Joseph Grace
John Healy
Arthur Bagnall Henry
Edward Johnston
Denis Kelly
Gilbert Howe Marsh
Thomas Matthews
Mark Huston McCormick
John Henry McKeon
Patrick Minogue
James Murphy
Thomas Thacker Neville
Henry Desmond O'Hara
Michael O’Keeffe
William Pittman
James Raftis
Edward Rielly
John Ryan
Patrick Spillane
Albert Ernest Strong
Tullaherin
Michael Doyle
James Charles Miller
Thomas Power
Nicholas Walsh
tullaroan
Philip Doheny
Patrick Duggan
Urlingford
Joseph Bannon
John Beehan
William Brophy
Edward Burke
John Burke
Patrick Fannon
Joseph William Leahy
John Lowrie
Michael Maher
John Robert McGrath
Daniel Murphy
Michael Purcell
Richard Purcell
Alan Michael Roberts
Joseph Ryan
James Taylor
John Tone
Windgap
William Brien
Patrick Kiely
Peter Maher
Unknown Parishes
John Bourke
John J. Brennan
Michael Burke
George Henry Burns
William Patrick Butler
John Byrne
Edward Patrick Byrnes
John Cahill
Edward Coady
Thomas Connolly
Heffernan James Considine
Harry Coughlan
Patrick Culbert
John Cummins
Edmund D'Arcy
Michael Dawson
Patrick Dowling
Pierce Dowling
Robert Clifford Fausset
William WB Fausset
Thomas Fogarty
James Foley
James Foley
Victor Galwey-Foley
John Grace
William Hart-McHarg
John Higgins
James Houlihan
Patrick Kennedy
Michael Lawless
John Leahy
Martin Leary
William Loughman
Edward Burke Massey
James P McLoughlin
Christopher McManigan
John McSweeney
Thomas Moynes
James Murphy
John Murphy
James Murray
Peter Murray
William Norris
Andrew O’Neill
Edward O’Neill
James O’Neill
Joseph Francis O’Neill
Clarence O’Roie
Thomas Joseph Popkin
William Pye
Arthur Quinlan
Joseph Francis Reddy
Thomas Martin Ryan
Patrick Joseph Shea
Charles W Sweeney
Maurice Tudenham
Edward Walsh
James Walsh
Michael Walsh
Patrick Walsh
Richard Joseph Walsh
Samuel Cecil Webb
John Whelan
Patrick Whelan
