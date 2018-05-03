Tanaiste Simon Coveney to attend Kilkenny Brexit briefing

Kilkenny County Council in association with the Local Enterprise Office, Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce and IFA will host a “Brexit Breakfast” in the Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny, on Friday May 18, between 8.00am and 10am.

The keynote speaker at this event will be An Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs & Trade, Deputy Simon Coveney, T.D., who will address a gathering of business owners, farmers and all who have an interest in doing business with United Kingdom and the European Union.

Mr. Jim Power, Chief Economist at Friends First, will facilitate a panel discussion to discuss the impact of Brexit on the business and farming communities in Kilkenny and the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union.

The panel will consist of:

Terry Clune (pictured), Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Taxback Michael Collins, Chief Financial Officer with Connolly’s Red Mills, Ann-Marie McSorley, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of VERI, Susan Maher, Agri Development Manager with Bank of Ireland and Damian McDonald, Director General, IFA.

Businesses are currently in the process of completing their preparations for Brexit and should be assessing the possible impacts of Brexit and drawing up action plans for the short and medium term. There will be enormous challenges for those who do business in England or travel through United Kingdom on their way to European destinations with their products. The event will be an opportunity for all those attending to hear, from the Tánaiste, the latest political position on the status of the negotiations on Brexit and the Tánaiste will get an opportunity to listen to the concerns of the business and farming communities. All are welcome. Book www.localenterprise.ie/kilkenny