€5.4m for over 30 acres in Kilkenny City

Over 30 acres of Kilkenny city land, the bulk of which is zoned for mixed used development, has sold for an astonishing €5.4m.

Local auctioneer Peter McCreery of Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery conducted the auction at the Ormonde Hotel, Kilkenny on Thursday as the property, situated in the western environs of the city and known as Daly's Hill, opened at €2m.



Forty two bids by five seperate interested parties concluded with €5.4m being achieved.



The property consists of 23.45 acres which is zoned mixed use residential and a further nine acres. It was offered to the market by joint agents Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery and Cushman and Wakefield.

