Kilkenny roadworks staff to get training on foot of abuse from motorists

All area staff in the Piltown Municipal District are to receive ‘awareness training’ as a result of incidents where they have received abuse from road users.

At the May monthly meeting of the Piltown Municipal District, area engineer Ian Gardner said that outdoor staff receive a ‘significant’ amount of abuse from members of the public.

“Welcome to our world,” quipped Independent councillor Melissa O’ Neill by way of response, however, Mr Gardner said that in some cases, the abuse directed was from people ‘driving straight at you’.

He said he thought there was also going to be a national campaign forthcoming with regard to abuse of roadworkers.

Labour Party councillor Tomas Breathnach said he was hugely disappointed to hear of the abuse, and he made reference to recent events such as Storm Ophelia and Storm Emma where area staff had played a vital role in restoring order in difficult conditions.

“I’m highly disappointed that training would be required because people are negatively reacting to council workers on public thoroughfares,” he said, adding that elected members were ‘very supportive of them’.