Kilkenny Gardaí say there has been a ‘spike’ in car break-ins

Kilkenny has seen a “spike” in car break-ins - up 43% on last year but the Gardaí assured members of the public that they have strategies in place to deal with the issue but could not disclose them for operational reasons.

Superintendent of Kilkenny Garda Station, Derek Hughes, said the district is up five burglaries on last year and they are mostly commercial.

He was speaking at last month’s Joint Policing Committee meeting.