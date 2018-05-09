Burglaries down 93% in this area of Kilkenny

The issue came up at last month's Joint Policing Committee

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

darren.hassett@kilkennypeople.ie

Burglaries down in Castlecomer

Kilkenny Garda Station's Superintendent Derek Hughes said at last month’s Joint Policing Committee meeting that in Castlecomer, there were 14 burglaries in Quarter 1 of 2017 compared to just one in the first three months of this year.

Supt Hughes added: “That’s a 93% reduction.”

Members praised Gardaí for their efforts in tackling crime throughout the past year. 