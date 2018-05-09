Burglaries down 93% in this area of Kilkenny
The issue came up at last month's Joint Policing Committee
Burglaries down in Castlecomer
Kilkenny Garda Station's Superintendent Derek Hughes said at last month’s Joint Policing Committee meeting that in Castlecomer, there were 14 burglaries in Quarter 1 of 2017 compared to just one in the first three months of this year.
Supt Hughes added: “That’s a 93% reduction.”
Members praised Gardaí for their efforts in tackling crime throughout the past year.
