Theft from persons down in these Kilkenny areas due to 'a rise in beat patrol'
The issue came up at last month's Joint Policing Committee
The reduction was due to a “rise in beat patrol” in the areas.
Kilkenny Garda Station's Superintendent Derek Hughes said at last month’s Joint Policing Committee meeting that in the City and Callan area theft from persons has reduced from ten last year to three this year - a drop of 70%.
Supt Hughes said the reduction was due to a “rise in beat patrol” in the areas.
