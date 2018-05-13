Gardaí issued Fixed Charge Penalties after parking issues arose on these Kilkenny streets

Superintendent of Kilkenny Garda Station, Derek Hughes, said parking issues on Castle Road and James Street led to a number of Fixed Charge Penalty Notices being issued.

Speaking at last month's JPC he added that the actions of the Gardaí have “impacted positively” in the areas.

Meanwhile Superintendent Ger Egan said burglaries in the Thomastown area are down 17% on last year. He added that a robbery at a shop in Paulstown led to a “complete example” he said of how much Gardaí rely on the public.

They managed to identify a suspect from CCTV cameras from five different premises which helped track the movement of a car on the road.