Gardaí took on anti-social behaviour in Kilkenny areas where many elderly residents were afraid to go out at night

An initiative in the Roberts Hill, Fatima Place and Circular Road area of Kilkenny City - led by a new Garda recruit - took on an operation against anti-social behaviour which saw many elderly residents afraid to go out at night.

Last month's Joint Policing Committee said the Garda carried out regular beat patrols and called into residents.

Gardaí added that crime reduced by 50% in the three areas over the six month period.