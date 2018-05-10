Forecast bleak for Kilkenny after weekend where temperatures hit 21 Degrees Celsius

The sultry conditions of the Bank Holiday weekend are well and truly gone with rain forecasted for Kilkenny over the coming days and into the weekend.

While today was a relatively dry day with some spells of sunshine, rain as well as thunder and lightening is expected on Friday.

The deluge will continue into the weekend with up to 2mm of rain forecasted to fall by Saturday evening although temperatures will be a mild 9 and 11 Degrees Celsius and there is some sunshine on the horizon too.

More rain is forecast for Sunday also but temperatures will be a higher 12 Degrees Celsius and there may be some sunny spells again in places.

The wet weather comes after the May Bank Holiday weekend saw temperatures soar to 21 Degrees Celsius, according to www.kilkennyweather.com.

The sent out a tweet on Tuesday and said:

What a long weekend! Sun, music and it got above 20 C every day with temperature peaking on Sunday with 21.0 C. A gentle reality check this morning with 1.1mm rain but still mild with 13 C at 9am. — Kilkenny Weather (@kilkennyweather) May 8, 2018