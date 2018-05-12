Flames engulfed factory in Kilkenny

The Yesteryears series continued this week with an edition from May 12, 1978.

40 years ago this week the lead story was about flames engulfing a factory in Kilkenny.

Many thousands of pounds worth of timber was destroyed when flames swept through a Kilkenny joinery firm in the early hours of the morning.

The blaze was at Castlecomer Joinery, Barrack Street, Castlecomer when a large quantity of timber and fibre glass was destroyed and part of the building was gutted

A local resident was awakened by the sound of cracking asbestos. Castlecomer fire brigade were quickly on the scene and while the timber store was engulfed in flames they fought to save the machinery.

They were joined by units of Kilkenny fire brigade and managed to save thousands of pounds worth of carpentry equipment