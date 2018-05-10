Council welcomes inclusion of Kilkenny towns in flood plan costing €1 billion

Kilkenny County Council has welcomed the announcement by the OPW of a 10 year programme for the implementation of flood risk management measures identified through the Catchment Flood Risk Assessment and Management (CFRAM) programme.

The programme, which will involve flood relief schemes in 118 towns and will cost in the order of €1 billion to deliver, includes the delivery of flood schemes to the towns of Ballyhale, Freshford, Graiguenamanagh, Inistioge, Piltown and Thomastown in County Kilkenny. The news has been welcomed by the Cathaoirleach David Fitzgerald, noting that residents in each of these towns have suffered greatly during the extreme flood events that have occurred in recent years.



Ballyhale is to be included in the first 50 schemes to be progressed under this programme, with schemes in the other towns to follow. Kilkenny Co. Co. looks forward to working with the Office of Public Works for the delivery of these necessary flood schemes and will engage with the OPW with a view to the flood schemes in County Kilkenny being delivered early in the 10 year programme.



In addition, Kilkenny Co. Co. will continue to work with the OPW for the delivery of the Community Flood Response Projects in Thomastown and Graiguenamanagh.



Details of the flood risk and proposed feasible measures for each of the 300 studied communities for the CFRAM programme are set out in the Flood Risk Management Plans that have been recently approved by the Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe T.D. Details of these Flood Risk Management Plans can be found in a new website www.floodinfo.ie which was also launched yesterday.