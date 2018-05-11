Smart hurling app Kilkenny company is All-Star success

A local company which developed a cutting-edge app to help hurling coaches develop young players’ skills has bagged a top award at the All-Ireland Business Summit in Croke Park.

Smarts Stats Limited, based in Castlecomer, was accredited with the ‘All-Star Rising Star’ in the Business All-Stars finals — an annual competition designed to recognise Irish companies and individuals that have distinguished themselves over the last 12 months.

The north Kilkenny company offers its services under two divisions: ‘Square Root Solutions’ and ‘The Player Pathway’.

The Player Pathway, which is currently live in Kilkenny GAA on the App Store as ‘The Hurler’, allows coaches to continually assess players’ development. It can help coaches of all age group develop young players’ skills and fitness within the sport.

It provides a set of fundamental skills, categorised by an athlete’s age or skill level, and uses this as a means of accurately evaluating ability and progress from a young age. The platform is designed to give coaches the ability to quantify player’s abilities, identify weaknesses and structure their coaching session accordingly.

Coaches gain access to a wealth of statistical data based on their assessments, allowing them to compare data from previous teams and regional averages in ‘extraordinary detail’. The Player Pathway offers the same platform for athletes’ fitness development, but also allows individual athletes assess their own performances, and access nutritional and sports psychology resources.

Founder and CEO of Smart Stats Ciaran Stone was presented with the award by Master of Ceremonies Gavin Duffy at the Business All-Stars competition final. It followed an adjudication process supported by references, interviews and independent ratings from a ‘mystery shopper’.

"Achieving All-Stars accreditation is a great source of pride for us and we look forward to continuing to meet and indeed exceed the standards set by the All-Star programme,” said Mr Stone.

“The process which led to this accreditation truly stretched us, the structure of the competition required us to put our brand story on paper and gave us the opportunity to reflect on who we are, our growth strategy and above all the value we create for our target audience.”

Smarts Stats is also an app development company, Square Roots Solutions, which offers solutions to clients across Ireland and abroad, specialising in Mobile Phone Applications.