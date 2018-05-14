BREAKING: Date set for retrial of Kilkenny man Tadhg Butler

A Kilkenny man has been sent for retrial next year to face a charge of murdering his nephew's friend, who was also from Kilkenny.

Tadhg Butler (37), with an address at Seafield House, Tramore, Co Waterford, is charged with the murder of Michael O'Dwyer on January 10, 2014.

He went on trial last month but the jury could not agree on a verdict. Today (Monday), Justice Patrick McCarthy at the Central Criminal Court set a retrial date of May 27, 2019.