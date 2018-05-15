Spate of fly-tipping on this Kilkenny road described as 'absolutely disgusting'

A spate of fly-tipping on the road between Danesfort and Seven Houses has been described as "absolutely disgusting".

The illegal dumping saw a number of items recently discarded between the R697 and N10.

Louise Heeran drives the road everyday and said: "It's being dumped along the road between Danesfort and Seven Houses. But I've seen bags dumped back along the road towards Kells village as well.

"It's getting particularly bad at the moment. It's absolutely disgusting. I'm not a resident of the area I just drive through there every morning."

She added: "Personally I think we live in one of the most beautiful countries in the world. Then I come across this, what kind of a person not only fly-tips rubbish but leaves it in the MIDDLE of the road almost causing a car accident?!

"This bag looks to have been clothes mostly. The others dumped are usually household waste."

Kilkenny was allocated €39,569 recently to finance the use of drones, surveillance at sites, river clean-ups, a mattress amnesty and several other measures in a major effort to tackle illegal dumping.

Louise highlighted the issue on social media in the last few days.