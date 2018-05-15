Louise McSharry calls on Kilkenny to take on Relay For Life baton to support people impacted by cancer

2FM DJ Louise McSharry is encouraging Kilkenny people to take up the Relay For Life baton to support people in Ireland who are affected by cancer.

Relay For Life is a 24 hour event that brings the community together to celebrate the lives of cancer survivors, remember those lost to the disease and fight back by increasing knowledge of cancer and raising money to fund vital research and services of the Irish Cancer Society.

Louise was joined by Josephine Kelly, Chair of Relay For Life Kilkenny, as she helped launch the Irish Cancer Society’s 2018 Relay For Life events – including the Kilkenny Relay which takes place in Kilkenny Rugby Club on 21st and 22nd July.

Louise said that being diagnosed with cancer at the age of 31 was a huge shock. "Like most people I never expected cancer to affect me. Very quickly I realised that cancer knows no boundaries – it can happen to anyone at any time. That’s why it’s so important that we come together at a community level to raise awareness and show support.

“Here in Kilkenny a fantastic committee host Relay For Life to celebrate, remember and fight back. Cancer can be extremely difficult, but knowing your local community is behind you is uplifting, and that’s what Relay For Life is all about.”

Irish Cancer Society Night Nurse Josephine Kelly, local Chair of Relay For Life Kilkenny said, “I first heard about Relay at the Night Nurses annual conference in 2012 and I instantly thought it sounded like a wonderful event to be involved in. As a Night Nurse I see the grief and pain caused when someone dies from cancer. I have lost many relatives to cancer too. But Relay is a very positive and uplifting event. There’s a great sense of community and together we are removing the stigma we once had around cancer in Ireland.”

Averil Power, Chief Executive of the Irish Cancer Society said, “There are over 165,000 people in Ireland living with and beyond cancer, and by 2020, one in two people will receive a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. Relay For Life brings communities together in a very powerful way to fight against an illness that can make a person feel so alone. Get involved in your local Relay and join the fight back against cancer.”

Last year over 700 survivors were celebrated at Relay For Life events around the country, while thousands of people were remembered at special Candle of Hope ceremonies held at each Relay. The events also help raise awareness of services available locally, ways of reducing risk of cancer, and how people can help fund crucial supports and research.

Each Relay For Life event is organised by a dedicated local volunteer committee, supported by Irish Cancer Society. Anyone is welcome to get involved in Relay for Life. For more information on Relay For Life see www.cancer.ie/relayforlife

Registration for Kilkenny teams is still open and contact facebook or relayforlifekilkenny@gmail.com or 0872925805.