Brian Cody to re-open newly refurbished branch of this Kilkenny Credit Union
On Thursday (tomorrow) at 2.30pm, Kilkenny senior hurling manager Brian Cody will officially re-open the newly refurbished Graignamanagh Branch of St Canice’s Credit Union.
There will be light refreshments and the Credit Union Monthly Car Draw will be taking place at 4pm in the branch.
All are welcome to attend to the event.
