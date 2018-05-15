BREAKING: Child abuser caught driving around Kilkenny convicted for no insurance

A child abuser who was caught driving with no insurance in Kilkenny has been convicted and fined €500.

Alexis Guesto (26) of no fixed abode was arrested on April 17 at Ballydowel, Kilkenny in connection with the road traffic offence of driving without insurance.

He appeared in Kilkenny District Court on that same date and Judge Colin Daly remanded him on bail to appear again this afternoon for a plea or a date to be set on the matter.

Guesto, who also goes under the name of James Lydiard and has a number of previous convictions for violent crimes of a sexual nature, did not appear in Kilkenny District Court today.

Solicitor for the defendant, Chris Hogan, said he believed Guesto was on remand in a different jurisdiction but his client had indicated previously that he would enter a guilty plea to the no insurance matter.

Prosecuting Sgt Alma Molloy said on the date in question Garda Damien Rafter was "alerted about a suspicious car in the area".

Garda Rafter approached the vehicle and the driver gave his name as Alexis Guesto. He arrested Guesto and later charged him for driving with no insurance. The car was seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act, 1994.

The court heard Guesto has no previous convictions in this jurisdiction.

Judge Colin Daly convicted and fined the defendant €500 and gave him 90 days to pay.

Guesto has nine convictions, including for sexual assault, and was freed earlier this year.

James White, another prolific sex offender wanted in connection with the breach of his release conditions in Northern Ireland, was also in Kilkenny on April 17 and the pair were seen in Kilkenny City on a number of occasions on that date.

White, from south Armagh, was jailed in 1998 for five counts of sexual assault on a teenage boy, and was released in 2003.

The pair were assaulted and covered in paint by vigilantes in Armagh last month.