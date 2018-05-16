Treat for Kilkenny children - The Goonies on a big screen in city on Friday night

The CBS Primary School is holding a fundraiser this coming Friday Night, May 18 in the CBS field, directly behind the school on Stephens’ Street.

The classic Steven Spielberg film, “The Goonies” will be shown on a giant outdoor screen, starting at 10pm.

Parents, children and friends are invited along to enjoy this fabulous experience. There will be popcorn, soft drinks, burgers and sweets on sale to add to the occasion. There will also be a raffle with the first prize of a mountain bike.

The event is sponsored by local businesses and tickets are on sale through the school costing €10 and they are great value.

Please come along with your blankets, rugs and stools and experience this unique occasion. Gates open at 9pm.

Goonies is an old-fashioned yarn about a band of adventurous kids who take on the might of a property developing company which plans to destroy their home to build a country club.

When the children discover an old pirate map in the attic, they follow it into an underground cavern in search of lost treasure. They come up against plenty of dangerous obstacles along the way and many comical scenes.