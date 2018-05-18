Spend of €58m in Kilkenny for 829 extra school places

Kilkenny had a capital spend of over €58 million for the “building, equipment and furnishing” of schools since 2010 which created 829 additional places and 336 replacement places.

Fine Gael TD, Tony McLoughlin, asked the Minister for Education about schools building projects data and the number of new and additional places created.

He also asked for the capital expenditure including summer works, minor works, emergency works and other capital expenditure on school building in each year since 2010.



Minister for Education Richard Bruton outlined each year from 2010 to 2017 on a county basis, the capital expenditure incurred under the building, equipment and furnishing of primary and post-primary schools.

In addition, the information included, on a county basis, the number of new and replacement school places provided by the completion of large scale projects over the same period.

The figures revealed that in Kilkenny, just over €4.1m was spent on Kilkenny schools last year, according to details on building unit capital spend published by the Minister.

This was the lowest amount spent in the county in the last seven years. This figures compares with €9.5m spent in 2016 and €8.8m in 2015.

The highest amount spent over the last seven years was in 2013 when almost €11m was spent on schools here.

In terms of new schools places, Kilkenny gained 829 from the completion of large scale projects and a further 336 replacement places across the county.